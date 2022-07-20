Redmond police looking for man who exposed himself in front of minor, tried to lure her to woods

article

Redmond Police are looking for a man who they say exposed himself to an underage girl and tried to lure her into a nearby wooded area.

According to police, the girl noticed the man after he called out to her and asked her to come with him. He then touched himself in front of her, police say. The incident took place on July 18, around 6 p.m. near the area of 166th Ave. NE and NE 104th St. in Redmond.

A witness captured a picture of the man leaving the area. He drove away in a dark gray, older model, 2-door Honda Accord, with a slightly discolored passenger door.

Witnesses say the suspect was in his late 20s to early 30s with a thin build, short buzz-cut style hair, and was last seen wearing a gray tank top with jeans.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. Anyone with information should contact Redmond Det. Paulsen at 425-556-2667 or email jpaulsen@redmond.gov.