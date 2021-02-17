Redmond police investigating 'suspicious' death of 3-month-old child

article

Redmond police are investigating a 'suspicious death' of a 3-month-old child.

Officers were called to NE 98th Way, near 183 PL NE around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday for reports about a dead child.

Police said the child is 3-months-old and their death is being investigated as suspicious.

The medical examiner's office and detectives are going through a warrant process currently, according to the police department.

The child's family have not been notified.

This is a developing story.

Redmond police expect to have more information surrounding the child's death later Tuesday afternoon.

This child's death comes just eight days after an 8-year-old was killed near Redmond.

When deputies entered the home, they saw an 8-year-old child dead and their 37-year-old father injured with self-inflicted injuries.

The father was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which are non-life-threatening, and was taken into custody.