Deputies investigate bank robbery in Redmond, suspect at-large

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank near The Golf Club at Redmond Ridge Wednesday morning.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), a suspect robbed the Wells Fargo on NE Novelty Hill Rd. just before 10:00 a.m.

Authorities say nobody was injured, but the suspect remains at-large.

Details are limited at this time and will be provided as soon as they become available.

This is a developing story as the investigation remains active.