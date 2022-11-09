Deputies investigate bank robbery in Redmond, suspect at-large
REDMOND, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank near The Golf Club at Redmond Ridge Wednesday morning.
According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), a suspect robbed the Wells Fargo on NE Novelty Hill Rd. just before 10:00 a.m.
Authorities say nobody was injured, but the suspect remains at-large.
Details are limited at this time and will be provided as soon as they become available.
This is a developing story as the investigation remains active.