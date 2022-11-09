Redmond PD: 70-year-old former middle school teacher arrested for child porn

A former middle school teacher and Sunday school teacher has been arrested for allegedly possessing child porn, according to Redmond Police.

The 70-year-old was arrested on Nov. 7 based on an electronic tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led to an investigation.

The man was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at his home.

He is facing charges of possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and is being held on $100,000 bail in King County Jail.

If you have information about this case, call Redmond Police at 425-556-2500.