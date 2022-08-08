Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River

A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface.

Several swimmers in the area began searching for the man, and were eventually able to locate him and bring him to shore. Medics attempted CPR at the scene before he was transported to the hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, deputies say.

His name is being withheld, pending family notification.

A medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Deputies say that bodies of water can be much colder and have more swift currents than one may think, and remind everyone to wear a life jacket.