Redmond man accused twice of child molestation arrested a 3rd time, faces 4 more charges

A man accused of molesting at least two children at church events in Redmond has been arrested a third time, suspected in four more incidents.

Redmond Police on Tuesday, April 11 arrested 44-year-old Buckland Darrell on four counts of first-degree child molestation, which authorities say involve three new boys, not the ones from Darrell's previous two charges.

Darrell was previously arrested in March 2023 in connection to an incident in 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Redmond. He was also arrested by another agency in Dec. 2022 for yet another incident, but in both instances Darrell was released on bail.

This time, however, Darrell remains in King County Jail on $500,000 bail.

Detectives note that all of these cases have similarities—all victims are boys under the age of 12, and the incidents occurred near or in the presence of the victim's family members. The three most recent victims are also affiliated with the Chuch of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

According to authorities, Darrell gave information to police suggesting there may be more victims, but provided no details or names.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police arrest man accused of child molestation in Redmond, more victims suspected

Redmond Police suspect there are more victims, and urge anyone with information to contact their tip line at (425) 556-2500.