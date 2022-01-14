Redmond man accused of arson after strip mall fire destroys 2 businesses, damages 3 others

A 23-year-old man is accused of arson after a Redmond strip mall fire destroyed two businesses and damaged three others on on Jan. 14.

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of Northeast 87th Street. Several units from multiple agencies responded to the scene

Fire officials told FOX 13 News that there are six businesses in the strip mall.

Two businesses were destroyed and three others damaged, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect, Tyndale Cubbo Santos Mariur, was charged on Jan. 20 with second-degree arson and second-degree burglary.

He was arrested on unrelated charges on Jan. 19.

Redmond Fire is still investigating to determine the origin of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call 425-556-2500.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram