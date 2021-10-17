Red Cross says national blood inventory at its lowest levels in six years

article

The Red Cross national blood inventory is at its lowest post-summer levels in more than six years.

Red Cross Northwest (NW) announced the grim news Sunday morning, citing low turnout and high hospital demand for blood donations in 2021.

Red Cross NW supports hospitals in Washington and the Idaho Panhandle.

To donate, schedule an appointment online at the Red Cross website.

