Expand / Collapse search

Red Cross offering blood donors chance to win Super Bowl tickets to combat nationwide shortage

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

The Red Cross is experiencing a shortage of blood donations during the pandemic as blood drives have been canceled. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

WASHINGTON - Due to a nationwide drop in blood supply, the Red Cross is offering a chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl in an effort to entice donors. 

The Red Cross said that this shortage is the worst that it's been in more than a decade. 

People who donate blood throughout the month of January will be automatically entered in the drawing for the prize. The grand prize includes round trip tickets to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI, a three-night hotel stay and a $500 gift card. 

The organization is asking for all blood types. 

For more information, click here. You can also contact your regional Red Cross:

Seattle: (206)-323-2345

Tacoma (253)-474-0400

Everett (425) 252-4103

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram