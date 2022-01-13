Red Cross offering blood donors chance to win Super Bowl tickets to combat nationwide shortage

article

Due to a nationwide drop in blood supply, the Red Cross is offering a chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl in an effort to entice donors.

The Red Cross said that this shortage is the worst that it's been in more than a decade.

People who donate blood throughout the month of January will be automatically entered in the drawing for the prize. The grand prize includes round trip tickets to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI, a three-night hotel stay and a $500 gift card.

The organization is asking for all blood types.

For more information, click here. You can also contact your regional Red Cross:

Seattle: (206)-323-2345

Tacoma (253)-474-0400

Everett (425) 252-4103

