Red Apple Fire more than 50% contained, some evacuations downgraded

The Red Apple Fire burning near Wenatchee in Chelan County became more than 50% contained Saturday.

"We’ve had some positive results in the last 24 hours," said Ryan Rodruck with the Dept. of Natural Resources.

"We are actively working on reinforcing lines on the east and west flank of the fire and I expect that containment number will be increasing in a positive way in the next 12-24 hours," he continued.

At last check, the Red Apple Fire has burned 11,000 acres, putting hundreds of homes under varying evacuation levels.

Rodruck said Saturday that the sheriff’s department downgraded a significant amount of those evacuation orders, especially in the Sunnyslope area.

No primary residences have been lost at this time in the fire, Rodruck said.

On Friday, authorities determined the fire was caused by humans, although investigators are still working to learn exactly what sparked the blaze.

Also on Saturday, crews were battling two new wildfires in the state. The Cub Creek Fire was about 2,000 acres in size near Winthrop. Level three mandatory evacuations have been ordered there.

And the Rice Fire in Stevens County was at about 300 acres.

At last check, the Chuweah Creek Fire burning north on Moses Lake on the Colville Reservation had exploded to more than 34,000 acres. Level three mandatory evacuations are still in effect for several communities in the area.

The Chuweah Creek Fire is part of four other fires that have destroyed several homes and is 25% contained.

Crews think it could take another week to put out.