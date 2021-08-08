Recovery effort underway for paddle boarder reported missing in Seattle waters

article

Seattle Police Harbor Patrol is taking over a search and rescue that turned into a recovery effort when a woman on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the 5200 block of 40th Ave. W., in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood, for reports of a paddle boarder in the water.

Around 6 p.m., SFD turned the search over to SPD and announced that it was a recovery effort.

Crews suspended the search for her body as night fell.

The victim is believed to be a 46-year-old woman.

Seattle fire reminds everyone to wear a lifejacket when doing anything on the water, even if you are an experienced swimmer.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

