Recovery effort underway for paddle boarder reported missing in Seattle waters
SEATTLE - Seattle Police Harbor Patrol is taking over a search and rescue that turned into a recovery effort when a woman on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface.
The Seattle Fire Department responded to the 5200 block of 40th Ave. W., in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood, for reports of a paddle boarder in the water.
Around 6 p.m., SFD turned the search over to SPD and announced that it was a recovery effort.
Crews suspended the search for her body as night fell.
The victim is believed to be a 46-year-old woman.
Seattle fire reminds everyone to wear a lifejacket when doing anything on the water, even if you are an experienced swimmer.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
