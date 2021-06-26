Record breaking heat is not enough to keep people off the trails

Saturday, despite record-setting temperatures, plenty of people still hit the trails in King County.

Parks throughout King County were busy, especially ones near water.

"We just thought, ‘somewhere by the water would be nice," said Verena Kuzmany.

Kuzmany said she left her home in Seattle, one that doesn't have air conditioning, to find some refuge in the great outdoors.

She was not alone.

"The trails are going to be crowded," said Jen Brenes, president of King County Search and Rescue. She said there have already been a few calls for assistance due to the heat this weekend.

She said people are more than welcome to head out to their favorite hikes and trials, but she recommends making sure to take extra precautions:

HOT HIKING TIPS

Hit the trails early

Stay hydrated (water, sports drinks, and snacks with salt)

Be aware of symptoms for heat - related injuries

Leave pets behind (they can’t tell you if they overheat)

Finally, Brenes said if you do get into trouble, know when to call for help.

"Don’t hesitate to call 911 if you’re having a heat issue. Don’t hesitate to call 911 if you need assistance. That’s what we’re there for and we’ll happily come out," she said.

However, due to high calls for service, and the high temperatures, Brenes warns it may take a while to get help or be rescued.

As always, Brenes said to make sure you have the ten essentials packed before you even step foot on the trail.

