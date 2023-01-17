Expand / Collapse search

Recipes: How to make Mezzanotte's cocktails - Basil Lime Soda, Yada Yada Yada and D.A.R.E

By FOX 13 News Staff
Learn how to make these winter cocktail and mocktail recipes with Mezzanotte in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.

Basil Lime Soda

Mezzanotte Bar Manager Jayson Kochan 

4-6 Basil Leaf
1 oz Simple Syrup
.5 oz Lime Juice
4-6 oz Seltzer Water
Muddle basil. Add the rest of the ingredients. Top with ice. Garnish with basil and 
lime wedge.

D.A.R.E. (Do Amari Rejuvenate Everything?)

1 oz Mezcal
.75 oz Grapefruit Infused Punt e Mes*** 
.5 oz Campari
.25 oz Kochan's Potions Génépy Liquore**** 
***Add the peel of one grapefruit to one bottle of Punt e Mes or your favorite sweet 
vermouth and let sit for at least 24 hours. Strain and enjoy!
****Sub more Campari if you do not have Kochan's Potions Génépy Liquore

Yada Yada YadaMezzanotte

.75 oz Gin
.75 oz Kochan's Potions Rhubarb Amaro*
.75 oz Strega** 
.75 oz Lime Juice 
Add all ingredients to a cocktail tin. Fill with ice. Shake and strain into a coup or 
martini glass. Garnish with a cherry. 
*Sub Maraschino Liqueur or your favorite fruit forward liqueur if you don't have 
Kochan's Potions Rhubarb Amaro
**Sub Yellow Chartreuse or your favorite herbal liqueur if you don't have Strega