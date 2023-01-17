Recipes: How to make Mezzanotte's cocktails - Basil Lime Soda, Yada Yada Yada and D.A.R.E
Learn how to make these winter cocktail and mocktail recipes with Mezzanotte in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.
Basil Lime Soda
Mezzanotte Bar Manager Jayson Kochan
4-6 Basil Leaf
1 oz Simple Syrup
.5 oz Lime Juice
4-6 oz Seltzer Water
Muddle basil. Add the rest of the ingredients. Top with ice. Garnish with basil and
lime wedge.
D.A.R.E. (Do Amari Rejuvenate Everything?)
1 oz Mezcal
.75 oz Grapefruit Infused Punt e Mes***
.5 oz Campari
.25 oz Kochan's Potions Génépy Liquore****
***Add the peel of one grapefruit to one bottle of Punt e Mes or your favorite sweet
vermouth and let sit for at least 24 hours. Strain and enjoy!
****Sub more Campari if you do not have Kochan's Potions Génépy Liquore
Yada Yada YadaMezzanotte
.75 oz Gin
.75 oz Kochan's Potions Rhubarb Amaro*
.75 oz Strega**
.75 oz Lime Juice
Add all ingredients to a cocktail tin. Fill with ice. Shake and strain into a coup or
martini glass. Garnish with a cherry.
*Sub Maraschino Liqueur or your favorite fruit forward liqueur if you don't have
Kochan's Potions Rhubarb Amaro
**Sub Yellow Chartreuse or your favorite herbal liqueur if you don't have Strega