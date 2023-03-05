Recall issued for Trader Joe's salad mix in Washington, Oregon and Idaho

The Clackamas, Oregon-based company GH Foods NW, LLC is recalling more than 100 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad mix sold at Trader Joe's locations in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the ‘Trader Joe’s Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad' with a best-by date of 03/06/23 contains an incorrect bottom label, though the top label is correct. The USDA says the bottom label was mistakenly printed with ingredients for a Broccoli Slaw and Kale Salad with White Chicken Meat.

The affected products are printed with the lot code GHNW 059-06.

The health agency notes that no reports of adverse reactions have been reported from eating the product—there was simply a printing error on the label. Anyone concerned about a possible injury or illness is urged to contact their healthcare provider.

Anyone who bought the product is asked to either throw it away or return it to the store.