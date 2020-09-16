Recall efforts against Seattle Councilwoman Kshama Sawant can move forward, judge rules

A judge ruled Wednesday that recall efforts against controversial Seattle Councilwoman Kshama Sawant can move forward.

In his ruling, King County Superior Court Judge Jim Rogers found that four of the six accusations levied against Sawant in the recall petition represent "substantial conduct clearly amounting to misfeasance, malfeasance, or a violation of the oath of office" for which there is "no legal justification."

He said the following accusations are justification for the recall effort:

-Sawant relinquished her duties of office to an outside political organization

-Misused city resources

-Misused her position by letting protesters into City Hall

-Led a protest to the mayor's house despite her address being protected by a state program due to threats stemming from her time as a U.S. Attorney.

Now, the group of six residents leading the recall must get roughly 11,000 valid signatures before the recall will get on the ballot.

The group also accused Sawant of encouraging protesters to occupy Seattle PD's East Precinct and also encouraged the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone, or CHOP. The judge dismissed those charges.

Sawant's team said they will appeal the decision with help from attorneys from the city.

See Sawant's reaction below: