Recall effort against Seattle Council member Kshama Sawant can move forward, state Supreme Court rules

The recall effort against Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant can move forward, the Washington Supreme Court ruled Thursday morning.

In the ruling, the Supreme Court judges said the recall can proceed on three fronts:

The court dismissed the allegation that Sawant, a socialist, relinquished her power as a council member to an outside political agency.

Organizers of the recall effort have called it a grassroots movement and said roughly 2,000 people have donated an average of $24 to fund the campaign.

Sawant has repeatedly dismissed the petition as a right-wing attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.