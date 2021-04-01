Recall effort against Seattle Council member Kshama Sawant can move forward, state Supreme Court rules
SEATTLE - The recall effort against Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant can move forward, the Washington Supreme Court ruled Thursday morning.
In the ruling, the Supreme Court judges said the recall can proceed on three fronts:
- Improper use of city resources to support 'Tax Amazon' ballot initiative
- Leading protesters to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan's home, knowing that the mayor's address is protected because of her time as a U.S. Attorney.
- Letting protesters into City Hall after hours while the building was closed due to the pandemic.
The court dismissed the allegation that Sawant, a socialist, relinquished her power as a council member to an outside political agency.
Organizers of the recall effort have called it a grassroots movement and said roughly 2,000 people have donated an average of $24 to fund the campaign.
Sawant has repeatedly dismissed the petition as a right-wing attack.
