Expand / Collapse search

Recall effort against Seattle Council member Kshama Sawant can move forward, state Supreme Court rules

Published 
Updated 31 mins ago
Seattle
Q13 FOX

Recall effort against Kshama Sawant can move forward

The state Supreme Court ruled that the recall campaign against socialist Seattle council member can proceed on three fronts.

SEATTLE - The recall effort against Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant can move forward, the Washington Supreme Court ruled Thursday morning. 

In the ruling, the Supreme Court judges said the recall can proceed on three fronts: 

The court dismissed the allegation that Sawant, a socialist, relinquished her power as a council member to an outside political agency. 

Organizers of the recall effort have called it a grassroots movement and said roughly 2,000 people have donated an average of $24 to fund the campaign. 

Sawant has repeatedly dismissed the petition as a right-wing attack. 

RELATED: Seattle City Council votes to use taxpayer dollars to pay for Kshama Sawant's legal fees connected to recall

 This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 