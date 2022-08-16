Expand / Collapse search
‘Raspberry Rally’: Girl Scouts introduce new cookie for 2023

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 12:59PM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
Raspberry Rally article

Raspberry Rally (Credit: Girl Scouts of the USA)

NEW YORK - The Girls Scouts hope cookie lovers will take a bite out of its latest creation, the "Raspberry Rally."

The Girls Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday the addition to the nationwide lineup for the 2023 cookie season.

The organization said people should think of it as the sister cookie to its popular Thin Mints, but it’s "infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating."

raspberryrally.jpg

Raspberry Rally (Credit: Girl Scouts of the USA)

"Rally gives devoted Girl Scout Cookie lovers yet another reason to be excited for the upcoming cookie season," the organization said in a press release

However, there’s only one way to get the cookie: you have to buy it online. 

Girl Scouts leaders said the online option will enhance girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

A brief history of the Girl Scouts and its founder Juliette Gordon Low

Juliette Gordon Low founded the Girl Scouts, which went on to become one of the largest and most successful organizations for girls worldwide.

"When Girl Scouts run their own cookie business, they are a part of the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world," leaders said. "Girl Scouts learn leadership, problem-solving, and community building through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, resulting in an invaluable experience that cultivates an innovative, entrepreneurial spirit."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 