Rare 'blonde' wolf captured on camera by Minnesota researchers

Researchers in northern Minnesota captured a blonde wolf on a trail camera, calling the coloring of the wolf "very rare" for the area.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project, which studies wolves in the Voyageurs National Park area of northern Minnesota, posted a video of the wolf on social media Friday, saying it's a "very rare coat color" for wolves in northern Minnesota.

This is the first wolf with "light, creamy colored fur" around its neck and shoulders that the wolf project has captured on their trail cameras, the social media post said.

Researchers say they've only seen this wolf on camera once, and they don't know anything else about it other than it's not part of a pack in the area, meaning it's a lone wolf.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project is a research project through the University of Minnesota aimed at furthering an understanding of wolf behavior, specifically how wolves spend their summer. The organization shares its discoveries on social media and near-daily videos of wolves and other animals that call Minnesota home, amassing a large and loyal group of followers.