Rally Shoe: Mariners fan's Birkenstock is now in team's Hall of Fame

You've heard of Rally Monkey, Rally Squirrel and Rally caps. Fans will try anything to get a rally going when their team is trailing.

On Saturday during Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, a Seattle Mariners fan attending a watch party at T-Mobile Park started the Rally Shoe.

Seattle had trailed the Toronto Blue Jays by seven runs at one point, and it appeared that the series would go to a deciding Game 3 on Sunday.

Before the 8th inning, the Mariners were trailing by four runs and fan Ben Cox decided to put his Birkenstock sandal on his head.

He said he was inspired by another fan who did it last season.

A Seattle Mariners fan started the Rally Shoe and it's now in the team's Hall of Fame. Expand

Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer and J.P. Crawford tied the game at 9-9 with a two-out bases loaded double.

Once Cox appeared on MarinersVision, other fans at the watch party put their rally shoes on their heads.

"People around just kept pointing at me like, ‘Dude, it’s a thing! It's a thin g! And I'm like, alright, it’s a thing! Let's keep it going," he said. "And then you just see everyone wearing it."

RELATED: Good vibes only: Mariners fans celebrate big win while at work

The Seattle Mariners had one of the most epic comebacks and won 10-9 to advance to the AL Division Series.

After Saturday's game, the Mariners kept Cox's shoe which is now in the team's Hall of Fame.

"The legend was created at that moment," Mariners Game Entertainment Manager Tyler Thompson said. "We found something that worked. Ya know, I don't know if it was really the spark that turned things around, but in baseball, again, we're pretty superstitious."

The Houston Astros will be hosting the Mariners on Tuesday for Game 1 of the ALDS.