Rally goers and counter-protesters clash in Olympia, one person arrested

A rally against state restrictions turned into violent clashes between pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters. One person was arrested for allegedly firing a gun at counterprotesters. It is unclear if anyone was shot.

Olympia Police say a large group of people peacefully gathered near the Capitol building and City Hall Saturday evening. Counter-protesters later intervened and clashed with the group.

Olympia Police Department said the suspect was booked into jail on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault following a pro-Trump rally and march that began Saturday afternoon on the Capitol Campus.

When the Trump supporters encountered a group of counter-protesters, police said the two sides clashed in a fight involving up to 200 people, The Olympian reported. Participants were armed with bats, bottles, rocks, chemical sprays and guns, police said.

Officials are asking anyone who witnessed the event to contact OPD.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.