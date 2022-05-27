Rainier Valley residents, businesses urged to close windows due to thick smoke from building fire

article

Rainier Valley residents and businesses are asked to close their windows and doors due to heavy smoke from a nearby building fire, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. on Friday near Rainier Ave. S and S. Walker Street.

The building appears to be the old Borracchini's Bakery, which shut down in 2021 after nearly 100 years.

The building is vacant, but it's unclear if anyone was inside.

Crews are working to get the fire under control.

It's not clear how the fire started.

All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked at 23rd Ave. S. from S. Walker St. to S. Bayview St.

This is a developing story.

