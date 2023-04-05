Rainier Teriyaki reopens months after owner was shot and killed in attempted robbery

A Mount Baker neighborhood teriyaki restaurant has reopened two months after the restaurant's owner was shot and killed during a robbery attempt.

His son has stepped up to fill the role of owner.

"Not only did I lose a father, but I feel like the community lost one of the best teriyaki makers in Seattle," said Juyoung Kim, the son of Hansoo Kim. "It wasn’t just me that took a loss. We all took a loss together."

Hansoo Kim was a father of three and the owner of Rainier Teriyaki, located at 3330 Rainier Ave S. The 58-year-old was shot and killed on Jan. 14 when three armed and masked suspects entered the restaurant and tried to rob it.

"It’s very saddening to know how he went. He should’ve never gone like that. All he did was work," Juyoung said.

April 5 marked the third day of the reopening that Juyoung had taken over for his father. Customers lined up to get their lunch as Juyoung takes orders and serves meals. His uncle and father's best friend help him back in the kitchen.

"I don’t think we would be even half as okay or we’re mentally stable as we are now if it wasn’t for the community," Juyoung said.

As he learns the ropes, regular customers have already shown up to show their support.

Dawn Tubbs, a regular, was leaving for vacation but stopped at the restaurant before heading out.

"I’ve missed the teriyaki, I’ve missed the people-- they're so incredibly welcoming and friendly, it feels like family," Tubbs said.

Juyoung said after the loss of his father, his family turned to religion for guidance, forgiving the suspects even as they hope for justice through the legal system.

"It’s pretty heavy on my chest because I’m carrying on my dad’s legacy, but it feels great too, especially 'cause I know how hard my dad worked," Juyoung said.