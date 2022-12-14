Rainier Beach High School closed two days after threat

Rainier Beach High School closed Tuesday and Wednesday after a threat was made.

School principal Ivory Brooks announced Wednesday the school will be closed a second day in a row, and all after-school events canceled.

The school received a threat on Tuesday, Brooks said, prompting them to close while police and Seattle Public Schools investigate.

The nature of the threat has not been publicly revealed, and it is not known if administrators intend to close the school Thursday, as well.