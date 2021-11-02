Race for at-large Seattle City Council District 8 seat close in early returns
SEATTLE - Incumbent Teresa Mosqueda is leading challenger Kenneth Wilson in the race for the Seattle City Council at-large position for District 8.
However, Mosqueda is leading by just 6.9% in early returns on Tuesday. Mosqueda received 53.2% of the votes while Wilson received 46.3% of the votes.
Mosqueda has served in Position 8, which is a city-wide seat, for one term since 2018. Wilson is a small business owner who says the current council does not understand day-to-day city operations.
Mosqueda declared herself winner on Election Night, despite the close race.
See the latest election results here.
