Race for at-large Seattle City Council District 8 seat close in early returns

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
November 3, 2021
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle
article

SEATTLE - Incumbent Teresa Mosqueda is leading challenger Kenneth Wilson in the race for the Seattle City Council at-large position for District 8.

However, Mosqueda is leading by just 6.9% in early returns on Tuesday.  Mosqueda received 53.2% of the votes while Wilson received 46.3% of the votes. 

Mosqueda has served in Position 8, which is a city-wide seat, for one term since 2018.  Wilson is a small business owner who says the current council does not understand day-to-day city operations. 

Mosqueda declared herself winner on Election Night, despite the close race.

See the latest election results here. 

