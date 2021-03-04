Questions answered why it took over a year to charge a Pierce County man in animal cruelty case

On Thursday a Pierce County judge filed 75 different charges relating to animal cruelty, including animal fighting against a man who has been in news headlines for more than a year.

In December 2019, Elmer Givens Jr. faced Pierce County officials after about 50 of his dogs were seized.

Since that date, animal control has taken 107 dogs from Givens’ property. He now faces dozens of charges.

However, some have questions regarding the timeline.

"What is taking so long for Pierce County to do what Pierce County needs to do, so, more dogs don’t get hurt," said Melenie MacGregor.

MacGregor said she has been waiting for some sort of action ever since the first incident.

In that time, animal control has served two more search warrants, one in October 2020, and another Wednesday night. Combined between these two searches, about 60 dogs were confiscated from Givens’ property.

During Givens' first appearance in front of a Pierce County judge, a restriction was placed on him, which prevented him from owning more than five dogs.

"Watching him on social media bragging that he is going to get more dogs," said MacGregor.

Q13 News asked Pierce County officials why it took more than a year to finally bring charges against Givens.

"I certainly understand the frustration people may have when it comes to the delay," said Patrick Vincent. "We wanted to make sure we were doing this right. So, we were waiting for all the evidence," he added.

Vincent is the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with Pierce County and working on Givens' case. He said the investigation required examination of each of the dozens of dogs seized, which took time. He also said COVID-19 put a halt on Givens' case progress.

"With the pandemic it imposed significant restrictions on what we could do," said Vincent.

He said due to the pandemic there were no jury trials, and bookings for people who were not in custody were limited.

It’s taken more than a year, but for folks like MacGregor she said it's worth the wait.

"It felt like a victory. It was very emotional, but I’m also scared; I’m scared he hasn’t been compliant up until this point. Why will he be compliant moving forward," she said.

A judge set bail at $150k for Givens.

Officials at the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County tell Q13 News they expect the 23 dogs from the most recent seizure to arrive Friday, but they will not be available for adoption for a few weeks.