Expand / Collapse search

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse is a Jaguar like her mother's

By Gary Gastelu
Published 
Queen Elizabeth
FOX News

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in London

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived in London on Wednesday. Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to file past and pay their respects to Her Majesty before her official funeral Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was transported to London Tuesday evening via a Royal Air Force jet and a state hearse befitting a British monarch.

The car was a Jaguar XF sedan converted into a hearse by Wilcox Limousines.

The specialty car builder was also responsible for the Jaguar XJ-based hearse used during the funeral services for the queen mother in 2002.

The black vehicle features a particularly tall roof and thin pillars that accommodate the large glass windows and skylight on the casket compartment, which is brightly illuminated.

7f4a1bcb-

Queen Elizabeth II's state hearse is based on a Jaguar XF. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

FROM MECHANIC TO MOTORING MONARCH: QUEEN ELIZABETH II SPENT HER LIFE BEHIND THE STEERING WHEEL

In the days following her death in Scotland, the queen's coffin was carried by a Mercedes-Benz limousine provided by local funeral director William Purvee.

queen-jag-2.jpg

The vehicle was built by Wilcox Limousines. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The company told Fox News Digital the vehicle was originally silver, but was covered in a black wrap to accommodate the royal protocols.

queen-mother.jpg

Wilcox also built the Jaguar XJ-based hearse that carried the queen mother's casket in 2002. (Rune Hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images)

Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip's casket was transported by a slightly less conventional vehicle during his funeral services last year.

ELECTRIC NISSAN HEARSE IS THE WAY TO GO

435349ef-1c83ab3b-hearse-3.jpg

Prince Philip helped design his own Land Rover hearse. (Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It was a Land Rover Defender custom built with a platform for the casket in the fashion of a horse-drawn gun carriage-type hearse that Philip helped design.

He reportedly once asked Elizabeth to "just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor" prior to his death.

LINK: GET MORE ON THIS STORY FROM FOXNEWS.COM