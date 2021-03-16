Q13 viewer surprises mother of three by donating stimulus check to her

A mother of three has a little extra help this month thanks to a Q13 News viewer who is donating her stimulus check to the family.

About two weeks ago, Q13 News spoke to Vanessa Randolph. The mother of three told Q13 News how much the $1,400 stimulus checks, which at the time were still not approved, would help her family.

"It can help a lot. It can help put diapers on little people’s backsides," said Randolph.

She says she has been keeping a constant eye out, but has not received her stimulus payment yet. However, thanks to the help of a Q13 News viewer, she has support while she waits for the check.

A viewer named Teresa, who did not want to be on-camera, saw Randolph’s original story. She told Q13 News she wanted to donate her own stimulus check to Randolph.

So, on Tuesday Q13 News set up an interview with Randolph. During the interview, Q13’s AJ Janavel, called Teresa and gave the phone to Randolph to hear first-hand about the generous gift.

Advertisement

"I'm so happy I can help. I mean it's just one little thing that I can do to help you, and I'm happy to do it," said Teresa over the phone.

Randolph said she hopes to get the chance to meet Teresa in person and thank her for her kindness. Teresa said she hopes this act will inspire others.