Q13 News viewer tip leads to arrest of Marysville home invasion robbery suspect

The search for an "armed and dangerous" convicted sex offender wanted by Marysville Police for a home invasion robbery ended Friday in Bremerton thanks to a Q13 News/Washington’s Most Wanted viewer tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Detectives say 43-year-old Keidron Henderson was one of two armed men who forced their way into the home of a 47-year-old disabled victim on January 23, 2020 at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Police say he put a gun to the victim’s head, while the second suspect stole multiple items from the home, such as cell phones, computers, bank cards, tools and cash.

A vigilant neighbor saw a suspicious red Honda Fit parked nearby and called 911 to report it. When officers arrived the Honda was gone, but officers were able to obtain the license plate of the vehicle. Fortunately, the victim was able to ping one of his stolen cell phones at a gas station in Tacoma.

Detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage from the gas station, confirming Henderson was the sole occupant of the Honda.

Surveillance video from the home invasion showed him wearing the same California All Stars T-shirt as seen on the video at the gas station in Tacoma later that night.

Photo of Keidron Henderson's arrest

"Just the fact, I think, that he so willingly entered a home armed and took advantage of a disabled person, committing a violent felony in the city of Marysville. We don't get those too often, but when we do we take them very seriously. It doesn't give us comfort knowing he's on the street armed and taking advantage of people," said Marysville PD Officer Aimee Bergman.

Henderson was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. His criminal history includes Child Molestation 3rd degree, assault 2 - substantial bodily harm, unlawful possession of a firearm x 3, failure to register as a Level 1 sex offender x 2 and Possess w/intent to deliver - meth.

After the story aired on Q13 News, a Department of Corrections Southwest Community Response Unit officer received an anonymous viewer tip from Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound Friday that Henderson was at an apartment in Bremerton.

The DOC officer works closely with Bremerton Police so he contacted them to follow up on the information. Bremerton Directed Enforcement Team officers Ejde and Greenhill followed up but learned Henderson wasn’t in the apartment named in the tip. They continued to search for him and located him in an apartment nearby.

Henderson was booked into the Kitsap County jail for Failure to Appear in court, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Escape Community Custody. He will also be facing charges in Snohomish County for Robbery. Henderson is being held without bail.

He is Washington’s Most Wanted Capture #1169 thanks to Crime Stoppers tips from our viewers.