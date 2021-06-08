Puyallup woman shot by police responding to welfare check; husband's body found inside

A man was found dead and his wife is in the hospital after police in Puyallup responded to a welfare check and shot the woman when she came outside with a weapon.

Investigators said it happened about 9:45 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Valley Avenue NE.

Puyallup police officers were doing a welfare check on a man who family members hadn't heard from since the day before. Family members told police the man lived at the home with his wife and four children.

Negotiators were speaking with the man's wife, but soon after she reportedly came out with a weapon. That's when police shot her, investigators said.

The 34-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No officers were hurt.

When officers went inside the apartment, they found her 31-year-old husband dead in a bedroom. Investigators haven't said how he died.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is overseeing the police shooting investigation, as well as the death of the woman's husband.

Police have not released any additional information.

