Puyallup Tribal Police looking for missing woman

The Puyallup Tribal Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman.

According to police, 35-year-old Besse Handy frequently goes "off the grid," but never for this long. She has been missing since February of last year.

Handy was last seen in Fife, and she may be in the Tacoma or Fife area. She also has connections all around Pierce and Thurston County.

All efforts from family, friends and law enforcement to confirm her whereabouts have been unsuccessful.

Handy is 5'2" and weighs about 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, and may be wearing her hair very short or shaved, or dyed blonde. She has a Ying and Yang tattoo on her left arm and the word "Native" tattooed on her left shoulder.

If you've seen her, give the Puyallup Tribal Police a call at 253-680-5595 or email ledetectivedivision@puyalluptribe-nsn.gov and reference case #21-02028.

