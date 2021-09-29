Puyallup to continue utility shutoff moratorium, even after state's expires

article

While Washington's utility shutoff moratorium is set to expire on September 30, that won't be the case in the City of Puyallup, local leaders say.

The city says they will not be disconnecting any utility services for residents, and their own moratorium on utilities will remain in place until further notice. This is because Puyallup's moratorium is tied to Washington's ongoing state of emergency from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Puyallup residents, all utility late fees have been waived, with the moratorium planned to be lifted 60 days after the end of the state of emergency.

"We understand that some of our customers may be having difficulties paying their utility bills," said City Finance Director Barbara Lopez. "That’s why we encourage those people to please contact us as soon as possible to set up a payment plan. Everyone’s financial circumstances are different, so we can tailor a payment plan based on each customer’s situation. We also partner with utility assistance organizations, who can help our customers get the help they need."

Puyallup utility customers are encouraged to visit the city website or call 1-844-531-3706 to get help setting up a plan for their utility bills, if they are struggling to pay them.

