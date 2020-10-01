Puyallup School District pushes back in-person learning plan

The Puyallup School District said Thursday it is delaying its plan to bring back more students for in-person learning.

The district said due to rising trends of COVID-19 cases in Pierce County, the Tacoma-Pierce County Department of Health advised the district to wait until there is a trending decline in case numbers.

The district had initially planned to bring back kindergarteners and 1st graders on October 6th, and students in grades 2-6 on October 13th.

The district said it has received confirmation from the health department to allow kids with special needs to continue attending in-person classes in small groups.

Read the announcement from the Puyallup School District Below:

Due to rising trends of COVID-19 cases in Pierce County, the Tacoma Pierce County Health Department has advised us to pause bringing back additional students for in-person learning until we see a trending decline in case numbers. Based on guidance received today, we will not return students as planned in grades K-1 on Oct. 6 and grades 2-6 on Oct. 13.

The Health Department has confirmed that students designated as high need individuals can continue to have in-person instruction in small groups. As such, in-person instruction for our most vulnerable students will continue. This pause in our return to in-person instruction for elementary students does not impact self-contained special education, developmental preschool, and secondary McKinney Vento students.

What does this update mean for elementary class schedules?General Education elementary students will continue in a Continuous (Distance) Learning instructional model. As planned, new teachers and class rosters will go into effect Monday, Oct. 5. Learning plans and schedules will be communicated to families on Friday and the following Monday for the full week.

The Health Department continues to guide our decisions on a safe return to in-person learning. Please remember to mask up, stay 6 feet apart, and stay home if you are not feeling well. It’s also a good time to get your flu shot. Find more information and locations at tpchd.org/flu.

These simple actions will help us create safe learning and teaching environments for all.