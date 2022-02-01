Puyallup Police seek suspect who allegedly stabbed person with pair of scissors

article

Puyallup Police need help identifying a suspect who they say stabbed someone with a pair of scissors.

According to police, the suspect was prowling a car in a Walmart parking lot Jan. 4, when someone came up and confronted them. The suspect allegedly stabbed them with a pair of scissors and then ran off.

The suspect is described as a white man with ‘shaggy’ hair and a distinct tattoo on his left hand, and was seen carrying several bags.

(Puyallup Police Department)

Authorities are looking to arrest the suspect for first-degree assault and attempted vehicle theft.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Puyallup Police tip line at (253) 770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.

