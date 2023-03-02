Puyallup police officer arrested for third-degree rape

A Puyallup police officer has been arrested for rape for an alleged off-duty incident that occurred in October.

The 32-year-old officer was fired from the department on March 2 when he was arrested. He was hired by the department on Aug. 8, 2022, according to the Puyallup Police Department.

According to the Puyallup Police Department, the officer was still in training and had never worked alone as a police officer.

The officer was arrested by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department for third-degree rape.

"The actions of this officer are extremely disappointing. His actions do not represent the great men and women of our department who day after day give 100% in service to our community. Further, his actions greatly damage our law enforcement profession and tarnish our badge. His actions violate all that we swear to uphold in our oath as police officers," Chief Scott Engle said in a statement.

"As soon as we had enough probable cause to make an arrest, we notified the Puyallup Police Department and coordinated with them to detain the suspect. We placed him under arrest immediately before he was able to work his next shift," the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

