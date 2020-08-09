Puyallup police investigating shooting, woman suffered gunshot wound

A woman was found on a person's porch with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning. Puyallup Police responded to the incident around 5 a.m. at the residence on the 100-block of 15th Ave., just south of Highway 512 and near the MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.

Police arrived to find the 32-year-old woman screaming and yelling on the porch. Officers performed first-aid on the woman's gunshot wound and she was soon after taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said she was not believed to be the homeowner of the residence where she was found. Puyallup Police spokesperson said in a statement that officers received additional reports of gunshots also heard in the area.

The Puyallup Police Department is investigating the incident. The victim or possible suspect's identity has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.