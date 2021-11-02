Puyallup patrol cars rammed by car theft suspects; 1 arrested, 1 still at large

article

Puyallup police officers are looking for one of two suspects involved in an alleged car theft.

At around 7:24 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to reports of a suspicious vehicle at an apartment complex near 23rd Avenue and South Meridian. The caller told police they saw two people get out of a silver SUV and try to break into another car.

When police arrived, they found two people—a man and woman—sitting in a car. When they went to talk with them, the driver sped forward, missing the officers but ramming their two patrol cars.

The woman got out and ran into the woods and the man drove off.

More officers arrived and pursued the suspect, but they quickly ended the chase when they learned no officers were hurt when the patrol cars were rammed. Authorities say 2021 legislation would not allow them to drive after the suspect.

Authorities say they also did not have probable cause to arrest the woman who ran into the woods, so they let her go.

Later in the morning, a senior car facility called police to report a suspicious woman on the property who matched the description of the suspect. Officers arrived and the woman ran again. This time, authorities say they had probable cause for vehicle prowling, so they arrested her.

The man has not yet been identified.

RELATED: Suspected copper wire thieves cause large power outage in Puyallup

READ MORE: Puyallup police search for suspects in two trucks after off-duty officer shot

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News