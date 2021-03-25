Puyallup mom takes action against street racing after death of her sister

One young mom in Puyallup is taking action against the rising issue of street racing in the community following a tragic loss in her own family.

Serena Heustis is working to bring about change.

The young mother recently created a petition on change.org in an effort to put an end to illegal street racing.

It’s an issue which is getting a lot of attention in Pierce County.

This week, The City of Fife passed an emergency ordinance in an effort to crack down on street racing. Under the new law, a repeat offender’s car could be impounded for upward of a month.

The City of Puyallup has passed new laws this year focusing on street racing. Also, the City of Tacoma is looking to pass a new law next week which could mean jail time, a fine of up to $1000, or both.

Heustis says these efforts are good steps, but she wants to see state-wide laws in place. For the young mom, this is a cause which is personal to her.

"I want to make her story known, and I want people to be aware of the dangers and understand that this isn't just kids having fun. Like, this is risky, and people get hurt. People lose their lives," she said.

In November, her 19-year-old sister, Kenna Heustis, was hit by a car at a street racing meet-up. Kenna went to the hospital, but eventually died. Another woman also died due to this incident.

"I don’t want anyone to have to go through that," said Heustis.

She says she still sees posts on social media of people doing the same things which killed her sister.

Her hope is that sharing Kenna’s story will help make a change.

"if it just saves one person, I feel like that’s doing something," she said.

For more information on Serena’s petition click here.