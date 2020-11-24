Puyallup Food Bank in need of donations; also seeking new warehouse

We’re just days away from Thanksgiving, and local food pantries say the number of families turning to them for help is surging.

The Puyallup Food Bank says Tuesday and Wednesday will be their busiest days of the year and they’re not alone as demand has doubled at food banks across the state.

“Last year, year to date we had served just under 50,000 people, in September of this year we had already hit 60,000,” said Shanna Peterson, Interim Director of The Puyallup Food Pantry.

“October, November, and December are the busiest months of the year and we are anticipating to hit 80,000 to 90,000 people served,” said Peterson.

Thanksgiving meals are being handed out by appointment only at The Puyallup Food Bank because they’re so busy this year.

“The families we are seeing today these are families that five years ago, even three years ago, even a year ago,” said Peterson. “You would have never, ever guessed these would be families that would be coming to a food pantry.”

Local food banks say the Cares Act funding they received earlier in the year is starting to dry up due to the number of families in need.

They’re now having to rely on community support in the form of donations.

“We could use hams, turkeys, holiday meals, and grocery story gift cards,” said Peterson.

In January, The Puyallup Food Bank says it will lose its donated warehouse space on East Main Street. They’re now looking for a new donated warehouse to store their food donations.

For more information on how you can get involved, click here or contact the food bank at (253) 848-5240.