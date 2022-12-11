Puyallup couple charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (U.S. District Court)

A Puyallup couple face federal misdemeanor charges for their suspected role in the U.S. Captiol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court documents, Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building during the riots along with hundreds of other protestors. The purpose of the riot was to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.

According to the documents, Scott and Holly moved throughout the Capitol building and communicated with others using a "walkie-talkie style device." Investigators identified the two in several videos shared on the conservative-aligned social media platform Parler, and several screenshots from those videos are included in the docs. They also appear to be captured in Capitol surveillance video entering the building with others.

"Which amendment are you protecting right now?" Scott reportedly told one of the Capitol officers, according to court docs. "Dude, I'm from Seattle, we invented this stuff. You guys need to call the Puyallup… Seattle Police Department."

Holly was shortly after escorted from the building, and Scott walked out around 10 minutes after that.

The Christensens have been charged with first-degree entering a restricted building, second-degree disorderly conduct in a restricted building, second-degree disorderly conduct in a capitol building and demonstrating in a capitol building.

Their offenses are punishable up to a year in prison with fines between $5,000–$100,000.