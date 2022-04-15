2 robbery suspects in custody after pursuit from Maple Valley ends in Kent

Two robbery suspects are in custody after a pursuit from Maple Valley that ended in Kent early Friday morning.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said the chase ended in the 20800 block of 100th Avenue Southeast.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects lost control of their car and were taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram