2 robbery suspects in custody after pursuit from Maple Valley ends in Kent
SEATTLE - Two robbery suspects are in custody after a pursuit from Maple Valley that ended in Kent early Friday morning.
The King County Sheriff’s Office said the chase ended in the 20800 block of 100th Avenue Southeast.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects lost control of their car and were taken into custody.
The investigation remains ongoing.
