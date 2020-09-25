Pumpkin patches open with safety guidelines for COVID-19

COVID-19 is not stopping some local farms and pumpkin patches from offering seasonal traditions during the first weekend of fall.

This week the CDC released guidelines on how to celebrate the fall season and its holidays.

While that makes some family favorites difficult, or in some cases impossible there are still options.

“Just in everything we did we just really had to look at how do you keep social distancing; how do you keep sanitation you should be doing. So, we’ve hired several extra people and that’s just their job every day, to keep things sanitized and make sure social distancing is happening out there,” said Greg Miller.

Miller is the owner of Carleton Farms in Lake Stevens.

This is his first year running the farm, and he says he and his family are doing everything they can to make sure folks can enjoy fall festivities while also being safe.

“It’s just a great opportunity to get out and do something that is safe,” he said. “We have something for everybody,” Miller added.

As well here are several other farms, in the area, with fall attractions:

Fox Hollow Farm Issaquah, Wa

Bob's Corn and Pumpkin Farm Snohomish, Wa

Carpinito Brothers Kent, Wa

Maris Farms Buckley, Wa

Fall City Farms Fall City, Wa