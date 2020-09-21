Pumpkin patches, corn mazes open to more state counties under new guidelines

Fall outdoor favorites such as pumpkin farms, hayrides, and corn mazes, now get the 'go-ahead' to open this season for several additional counties in Washington under a modified Phase 1.

Gov. Jay Inslee released new guidelines for agritourism businesses on Monday, stating businesses--such as pumpkin patches, corn mazes, Christmas tree farms, and berry farms--are allowed to operate in a modified Phase 1 with Phase 2 and Phase 3 business operations.

Farms must follow operational procedures that also apply to Phase 2 agritourism businesses, such as implementing social distancing signage, sanitation of shared equipment, ensured cleaning of produce, and designated guest entrance and exit sanitation stations.

Hay, wagon, and train rides must also follow physical distancing guidance, and include sanitation on site for guest and staff. Train cars must also be limited to same family members only.

The new guidelines also include private fire pits and bonfires, animal viewing areas, playgrounds, and farm equipment and activities.

In late August, the governor enacted strict guidelines for agritourism businesses that would of hindered many local businesses. Prior guidelines allowed 'u-pick' farms to operate if in a county in at least Phase 2.

According to the state's website, counties currently in a modified Phase 1 include Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Yakima counties.

Washington counties in Phase 2: Adams, Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Grant, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Klickitat, Okanogan, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Spokane, Walla Walla, Whatcom.

And state counties in Phase 3 include Asotin, Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Grays Harbor, Island, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend, Oreille, Skamania, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Whitman.