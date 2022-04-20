Puget Sound High School robotics teams converge for championship

Dozens of high school students from across Puget Sound are seeking international fame in the ‘First 2022 Championship’ youth robotics competition.

Vying for victory includes stem students from Mill Creek’s Henry M. Jackson High School.

Since January kids studied science, technology, engineering and math on a quest for robotic superiority, ending with a final robot named 2910 Jack in the Bot.

The championship is where science and technology collide with the excitement of sport – and a chance where every kid could go pro.

"Its developing real skills," said junior William Harris. "These are skills I can take into the industrial workforce."

In the robotics community, competition requires cooperation. Success can lead to networking - even internships – developing young men and women into tomorrow’s leaders.

