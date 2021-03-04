Expand / Collapse search

Puget Sound area veterans enrolled in VA care now eligible for Covid-19 vaccine

Published 
Updated 1 min ago
COVID-19 in Washington
Q13 FOX

SEATTLE - Good news for Puget Sound area veterans: If you're enrolled in VA health care, you can schedule a Covid-19 vaccine at any of the four VA facilities in the region. 

Those clinics include American Lake and Seattle medical centers and the Silverdale and Mount Vernon clinics, according to the VA's website

The vaccines are available to all veterans in the VA system. There are no age or health restrictions, though higher risk veterans - older veterans, those with preexisting conditions and veterans living in nursing homes - will be prioritized. 

RELATED: 'They need it as much as we do:' Childcare workers fight for other essential workers to get vaccine priority

Eligible veterans have to make an appointment for the shot by calling 206-716-5716.

If you're not sure whether you're eligible for VA health care, you can learn more here

Educators get fast-tracked for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Teachers and school employees are anxious to receive the coronavirus vaccine. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal says safety protocols will remain for returning students back to classrooms.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live 
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram