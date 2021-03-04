Puget Sound area veterans enrolled in VA care now eligible for Covid-19 vaccine

Good news for Puget Sound area veterans: If you're enrolled in VA health care, you can schedule a Covid-19 vaccine at any of the four VA facilities in the region.

Those clinics include American Lake and Seattle medical centers and the Silverdale and Mount Vernon clinics, according to the VA's website.

The vaccines are available to all veterans in the VA system. There are no age or health restrictions, though higher risk veterans - older veterans, those with preexisting conditions and veterans living in nursing homes - will be prioritized.

Eligible veterans have to make an appointment for the shot by calling 206-716-5716.

If you're not sure whether you're eligible for VA health care, you can learn more here.

