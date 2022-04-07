Public told to evacuate Nike Park in Redmond for person having mental health crisis

article

Redmond Police have asked the public to evacuate Nike Park and the surrounding area as a woman with a gun is reported to be having a mental health crisis.

Avoid the area until police give the all-clear. Blocks within a half-mile of the park were asked to evacuate.

Nike Park is located at 17207 NE 92nd Street in Redmond.

"It’s very defensive at this point," Redmond Police Capt. Gately told FOX 13.

Police got the call around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday and are actively trying to defuse the situation. The individual has been in communication with a mental health professional at the scene, police tell FOX 13.

Police do not know exactly where the woman is. They said she could be armed but did not see a gun with their own eyes.

FOX 13 has a crew at the scene.

We will have updates as they become available.

