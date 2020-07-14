Public safety questions raised following plans to cut SPD budget

The Seattle Police Department's African American Community Advisory Council is calling out the Seattle City Council and the mayor for their plans to slash the Seattle Police Department budget without further input from the community.

“I want the community to come together with SPD, and I know that people aren’t where I am now, it took me a while. I never thought that I would support them. Yes, there are a lot of bad officers out there but there are a lot of good,” said Vicky Beach, Chair of the SPD AACAC. “I feel like it is reachable with the right people at the table. Work it out together, not just one-sided and definitely have the Chief at the table.”

Beach is among several community members who are worried deep cuts to the police budget will put public safety as risk. The advisory council is demanding a transparent account of safety plans if the department is defunded by large percentages.

“I want to fight for my community. I want to fight for what’s right,” said Beach.

Thursday, the council is hosting a conversation between police officers and community members on making strategic changes in police reform.

The gathering will be held at Powell Barnett Park between Alder & Jefferson Streets on Martin Luther King Jr. Way S in Seattle at 6 p.m.