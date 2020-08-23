Public officials see 'substantial increase' in COVID-19 cases among WSU Pullman students

Washington State University announced a "substantial increase" in COVID-19 cases among Pullman students, reporting 30 new positive coronavirus cases over the weekend.

University officials said the majority of the patients are off-campus residents; one student is a Greek life resident.

Whatcom County officials said of the cases, 15 are female and 15 are male coronavirus patients between the ages of 20-39 years old. Officials said each person is in stable condition and isolating.

This brings the total of positive COVID-19 cases in the county to 172.

WSU officials say they continue to work with the city, county, and state officials on preventing the spread of the virus and maintaining health and safety measures.

In late July, WSU announced transitioning to remote learning for the Fall 2020 quarter, with limited on-campus teaching for students needing in-person instruction.

Prior coronavirus cases were traced back to off-campus and Greek row residences, university officials say. Many buildings and facilities remain closed on-campus, but WSU said campus employees, students or visitors must complete a symptom attestation before entering campus buildings.