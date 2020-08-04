Public invited to honor fallen Bothell officer along procession route before private memorial

Family and colleagues of fallen Bothell Officer Jonathan Shoop will gather Tuesday to remember the life of the first officer in the city's history to be shot and killed in the line of duty.

Shoop died July 13 after being shot during a traffic stop and pursuit. Henry Eugene Washington allegedly fired shots into Shoop's police unit when Shoop and his partner attempted to pull Washington over. It was Shoop's partner who fired the lethal shot, according to court documents.

Because of the pandemic, the public can't attend the memorial. But they are invited to the procession route.

Police have put out a map showing where people can go for the best viewing to show their support.

The procession will move through downtown Bothell around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. People who want to show their support are asked to arrive about 9:30. The memorial, which starts at 11 a.m., will air live on Q13 FOX and also on the Q13 FOX website. You can watch it live here.

"We take care of our own. He took care of us. It's only right that we stand and honor him," said Bothell resident Mary Sodawasser, who was already along the procession route before 8 a.m.