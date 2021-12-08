Public Health: King County patient with Omicron variant has 'mild illness,' not hospitalized

article

A King County woman confirmed with the COVID-19 Omicron variant has experienced mild illness and has not required hospitalization, according to new information from Public Health.

On Saturday, the Washington State Department of Health announced three cases of the Omicron variant were detected in the state, thanks to extensive genetic sequencing. Health officials say there are still many unknowns with the new variant, including its transmission and symptoms.

King County health officials are now just starting to get a sense of how the Omicron variant affects patients.

The patient is a woman in her 20s, as confirmed on Dec. 4, and as of Wednesday has experienced only mild illness and has not needed to be hospitalized. Public Health said there is also no evidence of widespread exposure stemming from this case—the woman told officials she had not traveled recently, which suggests the Omicron variant has been spreading locally.

Before Saturday's announcement, health officials stressed they approached the Omicron variant as if there were already cases in the state. They now say more cases will likely crop up over the coming days and weeks.

