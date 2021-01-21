Psaki relinquishes podium to Fauci for pandemic update during 2nd Biden White House press briefing

After President Joe Biden signed 10 executive orders Thursday aimed at getting the worsening coronavirus pandemic under control, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who was scheduled to hold her second daily press conference, relinquished the podium in the White House press briefing room to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, summarized the status of the pandemic amid a devastating surge, which has pushed new case counts and death tolls higher than ever before in dozens of states across the U.S.

The United States recently surpassed 400,000 coronavirus deaths, far more than any other country in world, but Fauci told reporters that he thinks the influx in new cases could finally be peaking.

Fauci said he believes cases of COVID-19 in the country "might be plateauing."

